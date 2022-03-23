New Delhi: The transport department of the Delhi government on Wednesday said it will strictly enforce lane discipline for buses and goods carriers on 15 selected roads in the city from April 1 and will impose fines upto Rs 10,000 and six months of imprisonment for errant drivers.Also Read - Will Quit Politics If BJP Wins MCD Polls, Says Kejriwal As He Dares BJP To Hold Civic Elections On Time

In a statement, the transport department said the vehicles found running on other lanes will be liable for prosecution under Section 192-A of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, which prescribes a fine of Rs 10,000, and imprisonment upto to six months.

The transport department said it will along with the traffic police earmark dedicated lanes to be used only by buses and goods carriers from 8 AM to 10 PM.

It added that other vehicles may be allowed to run on these dedicated lanes during the remainder of the time. However, the buses and goods carriage vehicles will stick to their dedicated marked lanes round the clock.

Giving details, the department said in the first phase, the enforcement drive will be conducted on 15 of the total 46 corridors selected under the initiative. These corridors include the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road stretch from Anuvrat Marg T-point to Pul Prahladpur T-point, Ashram Chowk to Badarpur Border, Janakpuri to Madhuban Chowk, Moti Nagar to Dwarka Mor, Britannia Chowk to Dhaula Quan, Kashmere Gate ISBT to Apsra Border, Signature Bridge-Bhopura Border, Jahangirpuri Metro Station-Kashmere Gate ISBT and ITO-Ambedkar Nagar among others.

“To make Delhi roads safer, the @ArvindKejriwal govt is starting Bus Lane Enforcement drives to increase Commuter Safety & tackle congestion. Directions have been issued to DTC & Cluster for driver sensitization, PWD for earmarking bus lanes & Transport, Police enforcement teams,” Transport minister Kailash Gahlot tweeted.

The department further added that the violators will be penalised and prosecuted under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and Delhi Maintenance and Management of Parking Places Rules, 2019.

The transport department said it has issued an advisory to its public fleet operators — Delhi Transport Corporation and Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Ltd — to sensitize its drivers.

