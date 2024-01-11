Top Recommended Stories

Earthquake Hits Delhi-NCR: Strong Tremors Felt in Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad; Check Videos, PHOTOS

Earthquake Hits Delhi-NCR: Strong Tremors Felt in Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad; Check Videos, PHOTOS

Updated: January 11, 2024 3:19 PM IST

By Manmath Nayak

Earthquakes In India
Earthquake Hits Delhi-NCR: Strong Tremors Felt in Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad; Check Videos, PHOTOS

Delhi Earthquake Latest News: Massive tremors were felt in Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad after a strong earthquake struck the national capital n Thursday. Apart from Delhi, tremors were also felt in northern states after n 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan. The tremors were felt even in several parts of Pakistan.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.