Earthquake Felt in Delhi-NCR: People Run Out Of Homes in Biting Cold. Watch Videos

Delhi Earthquake Latest Update: Massive Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and adjacent areas on Thursday. Citing the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), news agency Reuters stated that an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan. The quake struck at a depth of 189 km, GFZ said.

Earthquake in parts of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Northern India. Tremors felt in New Delhi.#Earthquake #pakistan pic.twitter.com/eau8mG9OAp — Rahul Sisodia (@Sisodia19Rahul) January 5, 2023

Soon after the earthquake, people shared videos on social media showing people running out of their homes in the biting cold. Other videos on social media claimed that the earthquake tremors were felt in parts of Afghanistan, Pakistan and northern India.

The tremors were felt in Delhi and neighbouring areas on Thursday evening after a 5.9 earthquake hit Afghanistan. Tremors were also felt in several parts of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Northern India, including Jammu and Kashmir. The epicenter was Fayzabad in Afghanistan.

The National Center for Seismology said, “Earthquake of Magnitude:5.9, Occurred on 05-01-2023, 19:55:51 IST, Lat: 36.39 & Long: 70.66, Depth: 200 Km ,Location: 79km S of Fayzabad, Afghanistan.”

On Sunday, another earthquake was felt in Delhi and surrounding areas. However, there were no reports of any injuries or damage.