Delhi Earthquake: Mild Tremors Felt In Capital City, Neighbouring Areas

Mild earthquake tremors were felt today in Delhi and neighbouring areas including Noida and Gurugram.

Delhi Earthquake: Mild earthquake tremors were felt today in Delhi and neighbouring areas including Noida and Gurugram. The tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR region as a 5.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Afghanistan. The epicenter of the latest earthquake tremors in Delhi is believed to be Afghanistan. The tremors were also felt in Punjab and Haryana.

5.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Afghanistan

The National Center of Seismology said epicentre of the earthquake was 79 km southeast (SE) of Fayzabad in Afghanistan. “Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 28-05-2023, 11:19:55 IST, Lat: 36.56 & Long: 71.13, Depth: 220 Km ,Location: Afghanistan,” the National Center of Seismology said.

