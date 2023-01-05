Tremors Felt In Delhi As 5.9-Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Afghanistan’s Fayzabad

Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi today amid freezing temperature in the national capital.

New Delhi: Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi today amid freezing temperature in the national capital as 5-9-magnitude earthquake striked Afghanistan’s Fayzabad. The tremors were also felt in the surrounding areas of the national capital in Noida. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) confirmed that the earthquake hit south of Afghanistan’s Fayzabad today at 7.55 pm.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:5.9, Occurred on 05-01-2023, 19:55:51 IST, Lat: 36.39 & Long: 70.66, Depth: 200 Km ,Location: 79km S of Fayzabad, Afghanistan,” the National Center for Seismology said in a tweet.

Earthquake of Magnitude:5.9, Occurred on 05-01-2023, 19:55:51 IST, Lat: 36.39 & Long: 70.66, Depth: 200 Km ,Location: 79km S of Fayzabad, Afghanistan for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/NNNsRSzym0@Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/Um0iJGWieT — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) January 5, 2023

Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Social media reacts

