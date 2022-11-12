Videos Of Earthquake Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR Floods Internet | Watch
The epicentre of the quake was Patadebal of Bajhang, 460 km west of Kathmandu, the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre of Nepal said.
Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Another major earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on richter scale jolted the Delhi-NCR on November 12. It was a second time within a week when people in Delhi-NCR felt such strong tremors. According to National Centre of Seismology, the epicenter was Nepal. Earlier in the week, on Tuesday strong tremors were felt int the national capital and its surrounding areas around midnight after earthquake of magnitude 6.3 hit Nepal in which 6 people were also killed.
Residents from different parts of Delhi-NCR flooded the internet with videos and memes showing the impact of the 5. 4. Chandeliers, TV, fans can been seen swaying in the videos.
WATCH VISUALS OF EARTHQUAKE IN DELHI-NCR
Major #Earthquake Jolts Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Several Areas.
Praying for everyone’s safety 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Bk8SNAzpYe
— Rohit Choudhary (@iRohitChoudhary) November 12, 2022
What happing ? #delhi #earthquake pic.twitter.com/jQL31ipBAH
— Prakash k Chhetri (@PrakashkChhetr1) November 12, 2022
Earthquake in delhi ncr again 😮#earthquake pic.twitter.com/O6T6oDPbmv
— Kartik Tyagi (@KartikT21098847) November 12, 2022
Apart from Delhi, the tremors were also felt in parts of Uttarakhand, including cities like New Tehri, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Pauri and others.
The epicentre of the quake was Patadebal of Bajhang, 460 km west of Kathmandu, the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre of Nepal said. There was no immediate report of any damage.
The Himalayan region along the Uttarakhand-Nepal border has experienced at least eight earthquakes of varying magnitudes between November 8 and 12, the data from the National Centre of Seismology showed. Saturday’s quake originated in Nepal at a depth of 10 km with Latitude 29.28 N and Longitude 81.20 E.
