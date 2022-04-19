New Delhi: The government of India has approved the bill that seeks to reunify the three municipal corporations of Delhi. With the passage of the three existing civic bodies, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), and the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), will now be re-unified.Also Read - Delhi Auto-Taxi Unions' Strike Today Even as Govt Announces Committee to Fix Fares. Details Here

This means that the number of wards could be reduced to 250 from 272. The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on March 30. The unified body could be dubbed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and all the liabilities, employees, revenue sources of the SDMC, EDMC and NDMC will soon be transferred to the MCD.

Govt of India notifies The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022 Delhi's East, South & North Delhi Municipal Corporations merged into one to be called the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Govt to appoint a Special Officer, to discharge the functions of the Corporation pic.twitter.com/9bP9gpTxtW — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2022

