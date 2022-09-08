New Delhi: Hundreds of people were duped in Delhi in the name of electricity bill as BSES urged residents to not fall for the scam. In an official statement, BSES, the electricity distribution company in Delhi, said it has, of late, been making efforts to make people aware about such frauds through messages.Also Read - Akasa Air Launches Flights From Delhi to Ahmedabad From Oct 7, Opens Booking | Check Full Schedule

“BSES discoms have been sensitising consumers and in fact, have undertaken a very aggressive campaign in the last few months across multiple platforms including on social media, WhatsApp, SMS Alerts and consumer newsletter (that goes with the bills) to inform consumers to be vigilant against these fraudulent calls and messages,” BSES said in a statement.

“BSES officials are also educating consumers during in-person interactions and in RWA meetings to be alert on fraudulent calls and messages regarding electricity disconnection, bill payment, etc and not click on unknown links or call on suspicious numbers received through SMS/e-mail.”

How Delhi residents were scammed

Delhi Police said it arrested 65 people under a warrant for allegedly duping over 200 people on the pretext of updating their electricity bills. The arrests were made in raids conducted in 22 cities across the country in the last 10 days, police said.

The accused had duped these people installing a remote access software in their victims’ mobile phones and accessing their OTPs, or one time passwords, police said.

The fraudsters sent random messages to the people saying their electricity bill had not been updated, and threatened to cut off their connection if they were not corrected. The victims, assuming the message to be genuine, called the number mentioned in the message.

When they called the number, they were connected with the alleged fraudsters, who, posing as electricity officers, managed to get their bank account details or install a remote access software in their phones. Once the details were shared, the accused transferred money from their victims’ accounts.

During investigation, police found that more than 200 complaints were lodged detailing the same modus operandi. In its investigation, police found that the fraud network was spread in several states across the country, a senior police officer said.

Police formed different teams and conducted raids in more than 22 cities, including Jaipur, Indore, Ludhiana, Jamtara, Karmatand, Kolkata, Gandhinagar, Surat, arresting the accused, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO) KPS Malhotra said.

SIM card vendors, account holders and providers, E-Mitra and their associates, and some tele callers were working as part of the gang, police said.