New Delhi: Missing 24-year-old engineer Farhan Serajuddin from Delhi who went for a trek near Pune's Lonavala was found dead in a forest. Police have recovered the body with the help of dog squad on Tuesday morning. His body has been sent for postmortem examination. For the unversed, the techie was missing since May 20 from Duke's Nose— a popular tourist viewpoint in Lonavala hill station of Pune district.

Yesterday, several rescue agencies from Khopoli (an industrial city in Raigad district), another one from Lonavala, residents and police had launched a joint search operation to find the techie, who reportedly lost his way while he was on a sightseeing trip of Lonavala, around 65km from Pune city. Reports said that Farhan Serajuddin used to for a private firm in Delhi. The man had gone to the Nagphani area for a hike, according to officials from the Lonavala town police station in Pune rural jurisdiction.

“Serajuddin arrived in Lonavala on May 20 and communicated with his family. He walked into the jungle after arriving at Nagphani area near Kurwande village in Lonavala. He informed his brother and several friends that he had lost his way into the forest after a time. His phone went inaccessible after a while, and he has been untraceable since then”, Inspector Sitaram Dubal, in charge of the station had said.