Delhi Environment Minister and Aam Aadmi Party senior leader Gopal Rai on Thursday tested positive for coronavirus. Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain had been infected with coronavirus. Gopal Rai took to Twitter and wrote, “After initial symptoms, I did my corona test and the result is positive. Those who have come to my contact in the last few days, please take care and get tested,” Gopal Rai wrote. Also Read - Robot That Can Test For Covid-19 Trialled in Egypt, It Will Also Warn People Not Wearing Masks

An official said that Rai, who is also AAP’s Delhi convenor, had met party workers around Diwali. The minister had not attended the all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to discuss the COVID-19 situation in Delhi on November 19 as he was not feeling well.

The environment minister has requested those who recently came in contact with him to undergo test for COVID-19.