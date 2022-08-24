New Delhi: Lutyens’ Delhi is unlikely to have any liquor shops from September 1 as the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) turned down the AAP government’s proposal to open five state-run liquor vends under its jurisdiction on Wednesday. Following the government’s decision to scrap the policy, all private liquor outlets will also shut down by August 31 and only state-run liquor vends will operate in the city.Also Read - Delhi Farmer, Who Sent Labourers Home On Plane During Covid Lockdown, Found hanging in Shiv temple

However, a proposal by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) and Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) to now open liquor stores at four locations in NDMC areas has been rejected. Also Read - Delhiites Can Now Use Aadhaar To Avail 8 Online Services by Kejriwal Government

Only four state-owned agencies will be allowed to operate retail liquor business in the city from September 1. Besides the two mentioned above, the other two are: DCCWS (Delhi Consumer’s Cooperative Wholesale Store) and DSCSC (Department of Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation). These agencies will open 500 liquor shops and the number will go up to 700 by the end of this year. Also Read - Delhi Police Shares List Of Loan Scam Apps To Be Avoided After Major Chinese Network Bust. Check Details Here

NDMC Rejects Delhi Government’s Proposal To Set Up Liquor Shops in Lutyens’ Delhi

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) member and BJP leader Kuljeet Singh Chahal said DSIIDC and DTTDC had sought permission to open five liquor shops in the civic body’s jurisdiction. “According to their proposal, one shop each was to be opened in Palika Parking, Yashwant Place, Janpath and two vends in Palika Bazar. After discussion, we have denied the permission for opening liquor shops in our jurisdiction,” said Chahal. “The permission was denied because of ambiguity surrounding the excise policy in the national capital,” he added.

Civic functionaries said it is most likely that there will be no liquor shops in the NDMC area from September 1, even as they indicated that the four government agencies may come up with another proposal later.

Only 16 shops were operating in the NDMC and Delhi Cantonment areas till July 18, 2022, data from the excise department showed. Currently, areas like Khan Market and Connaught Place have swanky private liquor outlets.

Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22: A Bitter Affair

According to the Delhi government’s new excise policy, the NDMC and Delhi Cantonment areas have been put together under zone 31 while 29 liquor vends were permitted for this zone. Last month, the Delhi government decided to revert to the old excise policy that was prevailing before the implementation of the new policy and said that only government vends will be operational. The excise department of the Delhi government had till August 18 issued 300 retail liquor licenses and started registration of various alcohol brands, as the four government corporations are scheduled to run 500 vends across the city from September 1.The decision came in the wake Saxena recommending a CBI probe into alleged violation of rules and procedural lapses in its implementation.

Many licensees in Delhi have surrendered their licenses after the excise policy 2021-22 encountered rough weather when Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI probe into it.

On August 19, the CBI raided 31 locations, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s residence, in connection with the case. The CBI has filed an FIR against 15 individuals and entities, including Sisodia, over alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the excise policy.