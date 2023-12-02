Home

Delhi Excise Policy Case: ED Files Charge Sheet Against Jailed AAP Leader Sanjay Singh

AAP leader Sanjay Singh, who was arrested by the ED on October 4 for his alleged involvement in the Delhi liquor policy 'scam' case, is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh being brought to Delhi Court in connection with the Delhi Excise Police case. (File Photo: ANI)

Sanjay Singh Arrest: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Saturday filed a charge sheet against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case stemming from the purported Delhi excise policy case.

Singh, who was arrested by the ED on October 4 for his alleged involvement in the liquor policy ‘scam’ case, is currently lodged in Tihar Jail after a Delhi court on November 24 extended his judicial custody till December 4.

On November 28, the Rouse Avenue Court had issued a notice to the ED on the AAP MP’s bail plea. Special Judge had asked the ED to file a reply by December 6 and listed the matter for hearing on the same date. Responding to the plea, the central agency– which probes financial crimes– said a chargesheet against Singh will be filed soon.

Appearing for the ED, the Special Public Prosecutor Naveen Kumar Matta apprised the Court that the chargesheet (Supplementary Prosecution Complaint) will be filed in the matter very soon and within the prescribed time limit.

Recently, the Delhi High Court dismissed Sanjay Singh’s plea which challenged his remand and arrest in the alleged liquor irregularities case.

ED’s case against Sanjay Singh

The ED has alleged that Sanjay Singh and his associates played a crucial part in the Delhi government’s decision to give licenses to alcohol shops and merchants in 2020, causing losses to the state exchequer and violating anti-corruption laws.

The probe agency has previously searched several locations, including the homes and offices of Sanjay Singh’s close associate, Ajit Tyagi and other contractors and businessmen who allegedly benefited from the policy.

In its nearly 270-page supplementary charge sheet, the ED has called Sisodia a key conspirator in the case.

The Delhi liquor policy ‘scam’

The Delhi liquor scam case or the excise policy case pertains to allegations that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22 allowed cartelization and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge that has been strongly refuted by the AAP.

ED filed its first chargesheet in the case last year. The agency said it has so far undertaken over 200 search operations in this case after filing an FIR after taking cognizance of a CBI case that was registered on the recommendation of the Delhi lieutenant governor.

Sanjay Singh’s party colleague and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia of Delhi was also arrested in the same liquor policy scam case in March month this year.

The CBI inquiry was recommended based on the findings of the Delhi Chief Secretary’s report filed in July showing prima facie violations of the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR) 1993, Delhi Excise Act 2009, and Delhi Excise Rules 2010.

