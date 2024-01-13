Home

Delhi Excise Policy Case: ED Summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal For Fourth Time

The ED has issued its fourth notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking him to appear for questioning in the alleged Delhi excise policy case.

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday issued its fourth notice summoning Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in the alleged Delhi excise policy case. The central probe agency has once again called on CM Kejriwal to appear before it on January 18, ANI reported citing sources.

Notably, the central agency issued the third summon to CM Kejriwal on December 22 last year, asking him to appear before the agency on January 3. The agency wants to question him regarding the alleged Delhi liquor scam case.

Before that, the Delhi CM was summoned by the ED on December 18, asking him to appear before the central agency for questioning on December 21. He was first called by the ED to appear on November 2, but he did not appeared, alleging that the notice was “vague, motivated and unsustainable in law.”

