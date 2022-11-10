Delhi Excise Policy Case: Hyderabad-Based Top Pharma Company Head Among Two Arrested By ED

Delhi Excise Policy Case: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested two businessmen belonging to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 money laundering case. One of them is a Pharma company head, news agency ANI reported quoting sources.

Reportedly, Sarath Reddy, Director of Aurobindo Pharma, is one of the arrested person in the liquor policy case.

The Enforcement Directorate has conducted multiple raids in this case so far. In September, it arrested Sameer Mahandru, managing director of a liquor manufacturing company named Indospirit.

