New Delhi: With Delhi set to return to the old excise policy from September 1, the national capital will have 500 liquor stores from next month to serve the citizens. The number may be increased by 700 by the year-end.Also Read - Delhi May Soon Revert To 21 'Dry Days' Policy, Discontinue Rebates, Offers On Liquor From Sept 1

According to a source, four Delhi government corporations, namely the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), the Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd (DSCSC) and the Delhi Consumers Cooperative Wholesale Store (DCCWS) will have been given responsibility to open the stores across the city. Also Read - Delhi Police Declares Red Fort Area 'No Kite Flying Zone' Till Independence Day

However, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had also said during a press conference last week, the city will maintain the balance by opening around 500 centres. The AAP government is also planning to open premium outlets to sell high-end brands attached with these four corporations. Also Read - Delhi Registers 2,202 New Covid Cases, 4 Deaths; Positivity Rate Touches 11.84 Per Cent

“The DTTDC will open liquor stores in zones 1-9, DSIIDC in zones 10-18, DCCWS in 19-24 and DSCSC in 25-30 along with the airport zone”, said the source. He also said that the Delhi Cantonment and New Delhi Municipal Council areas will be managed by the DSIIDC.

These corporations have been asked to pay 15 per cent of their gross profit as rent. However, there may be some exception if shops are located in the malls, it said.

However, the source said that those who ran shops during the old excise regime till September 2021 are demanding to allow them to open vends, but the government is not in mood to include private players in retail liquor business.