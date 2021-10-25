New Delhi: Delhi has received its second-highest annual rainfall in 121 years, since 1933, as of October 25, according to the Safdarjung Airport Observatory said to news agency IANS. The observatory has recorded 1,502.8 mm of rainfall till Monday evening, while the national capital recorded 1,534.3 mm rainfall in 1933, the highest annual precipitation in the 1901-2021 period, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Update: Suburban Services Likely to Resume With Full Capacity | Details Inside

Till October 18, Delhi received 24-hour accumulated rainfall of 87.9 mm, the highest since 1956.

Despite a late monsoon, Delhi received an excess of rainfall in the month of September and October, which is usually the time for the departure of the southwest monsoon.

According to the IMD report, it was the third time in the last two decades that the monsoon rainfall in Delhi breached the 1,000 mm mark. The city had recorded 1,031.5 mm rainfall in the 2010 monsoon season and 1,050 mm in 2003.

According to data shared by the India Meteorological Department, the month of October in 1910 had recorded 185.9 mm of rainfall. Meanwhile, a total of 238.2 mm of rainfall was recorded in 1954, followed by 236.2 mm of rainfall in 1956. In 1960, a total of 93.4 mm of rainfall was recorded. In 2004, 89 mm rainfall was recorded in the month of October.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department(IMD)said that Delhi recorded 93.4 mm of rainfall in the month of October this year, which has been the wettest city since 1960. This year, a total of 94.6 mm of rainfall has already been recorded in the city in the month of October. The Air Quality Index (AQI) Delhi-NCR region also improved to the satisfactory category this evening. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) improved from 160 on Sunday to 82 on Monday.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences forecast agency SAFAR said the air quality is likely to remain in the “satisfactory” to “moderate” categories for the next three days.

(With Input From IANS, PTI)