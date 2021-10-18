New Delhi: India Meteorological Department(IMD) on Monday said that National Capital New Delhi has recorded 93.4 mm of rainfall in the month of October this year which has been the wettest city since 1960, as reported by news agency PTI.Also Read - Indian Railways Runs Festival Special Trains Between Mumbai, Nagpur And Pune - Bookings Start Today

This year, a total of 94.6 mm of rainfall has already been recorded in the city in the month of October.

According to data shared by the India Meteorological Department, the month of October in 1910 had recorded 185.9 mm of rainfall. Meanwhile, a total of 238.2 mm of rainfall was recorded in 1954, followed by 236.2 mm of rainfall in 1956. In 1960, a total of 93.4 mm of rainfall was recorded. In 2004, 89 mm rainfall was recorded in the month of October.

According to the India Meteorological Department data, the national capital has recorded a total of 87.9 mm of rainfall on Sunday, Oct 17, 2021. This is the fourth-highest amount of rainfall recorded, as per the data shared.

In the year 1910, Delhi had recorded 152.4 mm of rainfall on a single day in October while 172.7 mm of rainfall was received in 24 hours in 1954. Meanwhile, in 1956, the national capital had recorded 111 mm of rainfall in a single day.

Heavy rains lashed the national capital on Monday causing waterlogging and traffic snarls in many areas.