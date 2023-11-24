Delhi: Fake Ghee Making Factory Busted In Dwarka, Labels Of Brands Such As Patanjali, Mother Dairy, Amul Recovered

Teams of the Dwarka police district investigation and vigilance units conducted a raid on November 19 at Dichaun Kalan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has busted a factory in Dwarka that manufactured spurious ghee and sold it containers with labels of brands such as Patanjali, Mother Dairy and Amul. During the raid, “we found different items for making spurious ghee, and there were two people there, who failed to produce proper documents to run a factory”, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

The official said during investigation, police learnt that the factory owner’s name was Sumit. He has been booked under provisions of the Copy Rights Act, Vardhan said and added that a search is underway to nab him.

Police said they recovered stickers of Patanjali, Mother Dairy, Amul and Naksha Dairy Products from the factory. “We have recovered 4,900 wrappers or stickers of different brands, 120 cartons with labels of Mother Dairy, ghee packaging containers, gas burners, vanaspati oil and several other products to make fake ghee,” Vardhan told PTI.

Earlier this month, a 53-year-old man was arrested after a fake ghee manufacturing unit was busted in Odisha’s Ganjam district. The person arrested for allegedly being involved in running it, Epari Rajeswar Patra, was arrested last year as well for illegally operating a gutkha manufacturing unit. He was out on bail, police said.

Among the items seized were over 10,000 empty pouches, three automatic ghee packing machines, labels of a branded ghee company, 91 tin of rice-bran oil, 1,500 cartons, and sealing & grinding machine, police said.

It was found that burnt engine oil, low-grade palm oil and dangerous chemicals were used in making ghee, said Superintendent of Police Saravana Vivek M said.

The packets of ghee were not only sold in Odisha but in other parts of the country as well.

