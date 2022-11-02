New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at Sunny Valley Apartments in Delhi’s Dwarka Sector 12 on Wednesday. According to the latest report, three fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the inferno. No info about anyone being trapped so far.Also Read - BREAKING: 2 Killed, Several Feared Trapped as Massive Fire Engulfs Footwear Factory in Delhi's Narela

Also Read - Delhi: Fire NOC Mandatory For Small Restaurants, PGs. Deets Inside

(This is a breaking news) Also Read - Massive Fire Breaks Out In Awadhpuri Area of ​​Bhopal During Chhath Puja, Assets Worth Lakhs Gutted