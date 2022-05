New Delhi: A massive fire broke out on Tuesday in Atlantis Banquet Hall at GT Karnal Road. According to Delhi Fire Service, 12 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. The process of extinguishing the fire is underway.Also Read - Delhi Registers 393 Fresh Covid Cases; Positivity Rate at 3.35 Per Cent | Top Updates

Delhi | Fire breaks out in Atlantis Banquet Hall at GT Karnal Road. 12 fire tenders have rushed to the spot. The process of extinguishing the fire is underway. Further details awaited: Delhi Fire Service pic.twitter.com/dIXGhy6j5F — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2022

Also Read - Weather Updates: No Heatwave In Delhi For Next 4 days, Monsoon Hits Andaman, Kerala Braces For Heavy Rains, 2 Lakh Hit By Assam Floods

Further details awaited Also Read - Fire Breaks Out in Footwear Factory in Delhi's Narela; Firefighting Operation Underway