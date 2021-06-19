New Delhi: Nearly 13 people suffered burn injuries on Saturday after a major fire broke out at a residential complex in northwest Delhi’s Mangolpuri area. As per preliminary reports, the injured have been shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. The four people out of the 13 injured have major burn injuries and they have been shifted to Safdarjung Hospital. Also Read - Major Fire at Ganga Shopping Complex in Noida Sector 29, None Injured

It is believed that the fire was caused due to a cylinder blast as a PCR call was received regarding the same at Mangolpuri police station at around 6:44 PM. The fire was brought under control after a team from the police station and two fire tenders rushed to the spot.

According to updates from police, house number 68, where the fire broke out, belongs to Ganesh and his wife Savitri. The fire incident happened when they were reportedly changing the gas cylinder.