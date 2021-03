New Delhi: A fire has been reported at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Currently, the fire is said to be under control. Also Read - Fire Breaks Out on 6th Floor of Delhi ISBT

According to reports, 60 patients have been shifted from the ICU ward. Also Read - Fire Breaks Out at 7 Cloth Shops in Goregaon West, no Casualties so Far

Further details are awaited. Also Read - Kanpur: Major Fire at Cardiology Department of LPS Institute, CM Yogi Takes Cognisance