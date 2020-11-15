New Delhi: Soon after, it started drizzling in the national capital on Sunday evening, the Delhi Fire Department received multiple calls reporting “oil rain” from all over the city. The fire department is reportedly investigating the matter as many roads were also closed by the police after reports of bikers slipping erupted. Also Read - Rain Brings Respite from Pollution in Delhi-NCR, Temperature Dips

A senior Fire Department officer said news agency IANS, “We are receiving calls from all parts of Delhi about oil rain and so far, we have responded to more than 40 calls.” Also Read - Gasping For Breath: Delhi-NCR Chokes After Diwali, Air Quality Plunges to 'Severe’ Category

These calls were reported from all directions, and began after the drizzle started at around 5 p.m., said another fire department official. Also Read - Air Quality in ‘Very Poor’ Category, States Urge People to Celebrate Diwali in Environment-friendly Manner

Police had to close one of the roads leading to Jamia Nagar opposite the Holy Family Hospital in south Delhi after some bikers slipped on the road.

The Fire Brigade was seen responding to one such call in nearby New Friends Colony. A senior police officer said that a call of oil spill was received after which the Fire Department was informed.

“Many bikers slipped and fell on the road because of the slippery oil-like material spilled on the road. As a precautionary measure, the Fire Brigade was called and the road was washed,” one of the callers told IANS.

Further investigation is underway.