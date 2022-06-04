New Delhi: A fire on Saturday broke out at the Jain Hospital in Delhi’s Patparganj area. The fire reportedly broke out at the second floor of the hospital in Pushpanjali Enclave.Also Read - Delhi COVID Update: Fresh Cases Rise to 405, Marginally Higher Than Friday, No Death For Second Day

Five fire tenders have been rushed to the site to douse the blaze. Also Read - Delhi Adarsh Nagar Homicide: Man Killed In Broad Daylight After Getting Smashed With Bricks, Throat Slit

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No casualties have been reported so far. Also Read - Why Is Delhi Facing A Liquor Store Crunch | EXPLAINED