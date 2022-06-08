New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at the electric motor parking Jamia Nagar. A total of seven fire tenders have reached the spot. Delhi fire service said that a total of 10 cars, 1 motorcycle, 2 scooty, 30 new e-rickshaws, and 50 old e-rickshaws have been gutted into fire. However, no casualties have been reported so far.Also Read - Delhi: Massive Fire At Basement Meter Board in Lajpat Nagar, 8 Fire Tenders at Spot

"The fire has been brought under control. Many vehicles have been damaged in the fire, and several e-rickshaws were burnt to ashes", said Delhi Fire Service.

Of late, the national capital has witnessed a series of fire incidents amid bouts of heatwave. Earlier last month, 27 people were killed and 12 were injured after a massive blaze ripped through a four-storey commercial building in outer Delhi’s Mundka.