New Delhi: A major fire broke out in a building in New Ashok Nagar area on Tuesday. As per latest reports, 5 fire tenders have rushed to the spot to bring the flame under control. However, no damage to property or life has been reported so far.
So far 12 personnel have been rescued from the building in New Ashok Nagar.
The building that caught fire comprises of Ground with 3 floors and fire is mainly on the 1st floor