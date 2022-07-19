New Delhi: A major fire broke out in a building in New Ashok Nagar area on Tuesday. As per latest reports, 5 fire tenders have rushed to the spot to bring the flame under control. However, no damage to property or life has been reported so far.Also Read - Delhi Man Hit With Bricks, Stones Over Parking Near Saket Metro Station; Dies

So far 12 personnel have been rescued from the building in New Ashok Nagar. Also Read - Domestic Flights: SpiceJet Announces 26 New Flights From July 22. Check Route Details Here

#WATCH | Delhi: A fire broke out in a building in New Ashok Nagar area. 4 fire tenders present at the spot. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/Rq9zPgtn6l — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2022

Also Read - NEET 2022 Exam Racket Busted, 8, Including Mastermind And Impersonators Held By CBI

The building that caught fire comprises of Ground with 3 floors and fire is mainly on the 1st floor