New Delhi: Anguished by the loss of lives in the massive fire that broke out at a three-storey commercial building near Mundka metro station in west Delhi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and PM Modi along with other prominent leaders expressed condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Taking to Twitter, President Kovind said," Distressed by the tragic fire accident at a building near Mundka Metro Station in Delhi. My condolences to the bereaved families. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured."

“Pained by the loss of lives in a tragic fire incident in Mundka, New Delhi. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said on twitter.

PM Modi said on Twitter, “Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire in Delhi. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “The fire in Mundaka, Delhi is extremely horrific. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. Praying for the quick recovery of those who are injured.”

Nealy 26 people have so far died and over 30 have been injured in the massive fire that broke out at 3-storey building in West Delhi on Friday evening.

Fire-fighting official said so far 26 bodies have been recovered and more than 30 people have sustained burn injuries. Officials, however, added that one floor is yet to be searched.

As per updates, the police officials broke the windows of the building to rescue the inmates and got the injured admitted to the hospital.

Over 60-70 people have been rescued from the building, the police said. The fire department officials said the information about the fire was received at 4.40 PM following which 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

“It’s a tragic incident 14 dead bodies confirmed and 12 people are injured,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma told PTI at 10 PM. However, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.