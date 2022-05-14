Delhi Fire Latest Update: Saddened by the loss of lives due to the tragic fire in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed condolences to the bereaved family members and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.Also Read - Delhi Fire Kills 27: President, Vice President, Others Express Condolence, Pray For Recovery of The Injured

"Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire in Delhi. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire in Delhi. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 13, 2022

A massive fire ripped through a three-storey commercial building near Mundka metro station in west Delhi Friday evening, leaving at least 27 dead and many others injured, police said and added that over 50 people were rescued from the building.

According to updates from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), PM Modi also announced Rs 2 lakh compensation each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the fire in Delhi.

“Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the fire in Delhi. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” said PM Modi as quoted by the PMO in a tweet.

In the meantime, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed condolences over the incident and said that the NDRF is also reaching there soon.

“The incident of fire in Delhi’s Mundka is very sad. I am in constant touch with the concerned officials, the administration is engaged in relief and rescue work. NDRF is also reaching there soon. Our priority is to evacuate people and provide immediate treatment to the injured,” Shah tweeted.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer District) Sameer Sharma said over 50 people were rescued so far.

Earlier in the day, on preliminary inquiry, it was found that it is a three-story commercial building generally used for providing office space for companies, the police said.

The fire broke on the 1st floor of the building which is an office of a CCTV cameras and router manufacturing company. The owner of the company is in police custody.