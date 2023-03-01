Home

On Camera: Three-Story Building Collapsed In Delhi Like House Of Cards After Massive Fire

A three-story building was down to debris in a jiffy after a fire broke out inside the structure on Wednesday.

Delhi: A building collapsed like a house of cards after a massive fire broke out in Delhi’s Roshanara Road on Wednesday. A CCTV footage has surfaced the internet that has captured how the three-story building suddenly collapsed. As many as 18 fire tenders have been rushed to spot.

As the fire departments was trying to douse the fire, the structure of logistics firm Jaipur Golden Transport collapsed triggering thick plume of smoke all around. In just few seconds the building was down to debris.

WATCH VIDEO: THREE-STOREY BUILDUNG COLLPASES AFTER FIRE IN DELHI

According to NDTV report, the incident took place around 11:50 am on March 1. Authorities are still trying to ascertain the cause behind the fire.

It is a developing story, more details awaited.

