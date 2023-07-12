Home

Delhi Flood Alert: 10 Schools In Civil Lines Zone, 7 In Shahdara To Remain Closed Tomorrow, Says MCD

According to officials, the Garhi Mandu village near the Signature Bridge in Wazirabad is submerged. A majority of the people have been taken to safety and the rest are being evacuated on boats.

Residents move towards a safer place as the water level of the Yamuna river rises after being released from Hathni Kund barrage due to heavy rainfall, in the Yamuna Bazar area of New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Ten schools in low-lying areas of the Civil Lines zone of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and seven in the Shahdara area will be closed on July 13 due to a flood-like situation in the national capital, the civic body said on Wednesday.

“Owing to a flood-like situation in Delhi, MCD’s Education Department has decided to close 10 schools in low-lying areas of the Civil Lines Zone, six schools in Shahdara (South) Zone and one school in Shahdara (North) Zone tomorrow. Online classes will be held for students of these schools,” the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said in a statement.

According to officials, the Garhi Mandu village near the Signature Bridge in Wazirabad is submerged. A majority of the people have been taken to safety and the rest are being evacuated on boats, they said.

Other low-lying areas are also getting flooded as water level in the Yamuna continues to rise.

Yamuna water level at reaches record high, thousands vacated

The Yamuna River in Delhi swelled to 207.71 metres on Wednesday, breaching its all-time record of 207.49 metres set in 1978, flooding several riverside areas and leading to thousands of people being shifted to safer areas as water gushed into their homes and markets near the river.

In view of the grave situation, the Delhi Police imposed prohibitory measures under CrPC section 144 in flood-prone areas of the city, preventing unlawful assembly of four or more people and public movement in groups.

According to the Central Water Commission’s (CWC) flood-monitoring portal, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge crossed the 207-metre mark at 4 am on Wednesday, the first time since 2013. It rose to 207.71 metres by 4 pm.

The water level of the river is likely to rise further, an official of the Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Department said. The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall to continue in Uttarakhand in the next two days.

As the water level rose to a record level, Kejriwal urged the Centre to intervene to ensure that levels of the Yamuna don’t rise further.

#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, says "The water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi has reached 207.71 metres, which is the highest ever. Delhi has not received rainfall in the last 2-3 days. Water is entering Delhi from Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. Regarding this, I have also… pic.twitter.com/wPUZk7XO3u — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2023

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he requested that “if possible the water from Hathnikund barrage in Haryana be released in limited speed” and pointed out that Delhi is set to host the G-20 Summit meeting in a few weeks.

“The news of flood in the capital of the country will not send a good message to the world. Together we will have to save the people of Delhi from this situation,” Kejriwal said.

CM Kejriwal also convened an emergency meeting later in the day, urging people in low-lying areas to vacate as soon as possible.

(With PTI inputs)

