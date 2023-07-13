Home

Delhi Flood: Govt Offices, Colleges, Shops Around Kashmere Gate Closed Till Sunday; Check Latest Update

The chief minister also made a fresh appeal to people to not go to the flooded areas. The government is continuing the evacuation work, Kejriwal said urging for cooperation at the time of emergency.

New Delhi: Vehicles stuck in a flooded underpass near the Old Yamuna Bridge (Loha Pul), in New Delhi, Thursday, July 13, 2023. The Yamuna water level touched 208.53 metres on Thursday morning, breaking a 45-year-old record, according to officials. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)(PTI07_13_2023_000076B)

New Delhi: In view of the flood-like situation in the national capital, non-essential government offices, schools and colleges will remain closed till Sunday as a precautionary measure in view of the rising Yamuna levels. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also advised private establishments and offices to work from home. An advisory for private offices regarding the same will also be issued soon.

The chief minister made a fresh appeal to people to not go to the flooded areas. The government is continuing the evacuation work, Kejriwal said urging for cooperation at the time of emergency. Commercial establishments around Kashmere Gate have been asked to close till Sunday. Buses coming to the ISBT will halt at the Singhu border, and DTC buses will ferry people.

The Delhi government has banned the entry of heavy goods vehicles, barring those carrying essentials, in the city from four borders including Singhu, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Thursday.

Key decisions taken in the DDMA meeting

Schools, colleges and universities shut till Sunday Government offices, except those providing essential services, shut till Sunday. Officials to work from home No trucks, except those carrying essential items, will be allowed to enter the city. Those going to other cities will take the eastern and western peripheral expressways Inter-state buses coming from Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand, which usually terminate at ISBT Kashmere Gate, will now terminate at Singhu border

With the Yamuna swelling to a staggering 208.48 metres, Delhi’s prominent India Gate is not far from being flooded, as areas like ITO, Red Fort and Delhi Secretariat are already submerged. India Gate is only three to four kilometres away from the bank of the Yamuna, and even closer to the flooded Ring Road and IP Flyover. Areas such as Kashmere Gate, Civil Lines, ITO, several parts of East Delhi are affected.

