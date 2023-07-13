Home

Delhi Witnesses Massive Traffic Jam, Roads Submerged, Metro Services Affected | What We Know So Far

Delhi Flood Latest Update: Delhi Civil Defence (DCD) members said around 130 families have been evacuated to the Yamuna Bridge camp.

With rise in Yamuna water level, roads turned into rivers and water gushed into houses in several parts of city. Photo: PTI

Delhi Flood Latest Update: Massive traffic jams were witnessed in several parts of the city as roads were submerged in the flood water from Yamuna river in the national capital on Thursday. Heavy traffic congestion in Sarai Kale Khan was witnessed due to traffic diversions following waterlogging in different parts of the city. Check top developments of the flood situation in the city.

Delhi Metro Services Affected

Earlier in the day, the flood situation affected the Delhi Metro services after the road to Yamuna Bank metro station was shut due to a rise in the water level of Yamuna.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the Yamuna Bank station is inaccessible. Notably, this is a station on Blue Line that acts as a transfer point between Noida and Ghaziabad.

“Due to the escalating water levels of the Yamuna River, the approach road leading to Yamuna Bank Metro Station is currently inaccessible. Kindly plan your journey accordingly and consider alternate routes. However, interchange facility is available,” DMRC tweeted.

In the past 2-3 days, the city recorded a rapid increase in the Yamuna’s water level and it shot up from 203.14 metres at 11 AM on Sunday to 205.4 at 5 PM on Monday, breaching the danger mark of 205.33 metres 18 hours earlier than expected.

The river exceeded the evacuation mark of 206 metres on Monday night, prompting the relocation of people residing in flood-prone areas to safer locations. The water level breached the previous all-time record of 207.49 metres by 1 pm on Wednesday and the 208-metre mark by 10 pm.

Relief Camps For Affected People

As part of the relief work, the Delhi government has set up relief camps — tents supported by wooden poles — on roadsides in areas along the Yamuna, and around 7,500 people have been evacuated to these camps. However, many complained of poor facilities and arrangements.

Roads Turn Rivers

Though the Yamuna’s water level stabilised after reaching 208.62 metres on Thursday, roads turned into rivers and water gushed into houses, crematoriums and shelter homes, impairing daily life in the national capital.

Delhi Civil Defence (DCD) members said around 130 families have been evacuated to the Yamuna Bridge camp.

Schools, Colleges Shut Till Sunday

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority directed that all schools, colleges and government offices for non-essential services in the city be closed till July 16. Moreover, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said private establishments across the city have been advised to allow their staffers to work from home.

Commercial establishments in and around Kashmere Gate currently underwater will be asked to close down till the situation improved.

NDRF Teams Deployed in Rescue Operations

Twelve National Disaster Response Force teams, equipped with inflatable boats, ropes and other equipment, have been deployed in Delhi to help the administration in its rescue efforts.

More than 20,000 people have been shifted to the relief camps so far. There are 50 boats and more will be deployed if needed, said Kejriwal who attended the DDMA meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.

Delhi May Face Drinking Water Crisis

The city is also staring at a drinking water shortage as the Delhi government decided to cut down supply by 25 per cent following the closure of three water treatment plants — Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla — due to the rising level of the Yamuna.

Kejriwal, who visited the Wazirabad water treatment plant, warned of rationalising water supply to deal with “acute shortage”. He, however, said the water treatment plants will be resumed as soon as the situation turns to normal.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

