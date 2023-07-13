Home

Delhi Flood Latest Update: Entry Of Heavy Goods Vehicles Banned Amid Rising Water Level in Yamuna

Taking to Twitter, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said. “Entry of Heavy Goods Vehicles has been banned from Singhu Border, Badarpur Border, Loni Border and Chilla Border as a precautionary measure in view of abnormally rising water level of Yamuna River.”

Due to the rise in the water level of Yamuna and the resultant inundation of low-lying areas, traffic movement has been impaired in several places.

Delhi Flood Latest Updates: Amid rising water level in Yamuna, the Delhi government on Thursday banned the entry of heavy goods vehicles, except those carrying essentials, in the city from four borders including Singhu. The move has been taken as a precautionary measure in view of the rising Yamuna levels, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.

यमुना नदी के असामान्य रूप से बढ़ते जल स्तर को देखते हुए एहतियात के तौर पर सिंघू बॉर्डर, बदरपुर बॉर्डर, लोनी बॉर्डर और चिल्ला बॉर्डर से Heavy Goods Vehicles के प्रवेश पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया गया हैl वहीं हरियाणा, हिमाचल प्रदेश, चंडीगढ़, जम्मू और कश्मीर, उत्तराखंड से आने वाली… pic.twitter.com/6snraJQPM7 — Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) July 13, 2023

“On the other hand, interstate buses coming from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand will stop at Singhu border instead of going to ISBT Kashmeri Gate,” Gahlot said in a tweet in Hindi.

However, he said there is no restriction on vehicles carrying essential services such as food and petroleum products.

#WATCH | Drone visuals from Delhi's Singhu Border, where several buses and trucks are stranded following the ban on entry of Heavy Good Vehicles (essential and emergency services are exempted) in the city as the rise in the water level of Yamuna River leads to a flood-like… pic.twitter.com/5Q0bYnvgUI — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said all government and private schools were being closed in areas where people were grappling with extensive flooding and waterlogging.

“All government and private schools are being closed in the areas of Delhi where water is filling up,” CM Kejriwal shared in a tweet.

Moreover, the chief minister urged all councillors and MLAs to visit relief camps and provide all possible support.

“I appeal to all volunteers, councillors, MLAs and all other people to visit relief camps and provide all possible support,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Delhi’s Directorate of Education ordered all government and private schools to close immediately where there is a danger of flood, without waiting for orders.

Here is how #Yamuna looks like today … you can see water level by the trees submerged.. #delhiflood pic.twitter.com/QkJrkInMzr — Kul Bhushan (@1987Kulbhushan) July 13, 2023

“In view of the flood situation in Delhi, the Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi has ordered all government and private schools in low-lying areas to close immediately without waiting for orders where there is a danger of flood,” the Directorate of Education said in a statement.

Due to the rise in the water level of Yamuna and the resultant inundation of low-lying areas, traffic movement has been impaired in several places.

