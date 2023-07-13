Home

Delhi Flood Latest Update: Patients Shifted To Safer Places After Yamuna Water Enters Sushruta Trauma Centre

With the rise in levels of water, rescue and rehabilitation teams are engaged in relocating those living in low-lying areas to safer locations.

Flood water entered the Sushruta Trauma Centre at Metcalf Road in Delhi. Photo: ANI

New Delhi: All patients were safely shifted to safer places after flood water entered the Sushruta Trauma Centre at 9 Metcalf Road in the national capital. Giving details, Sushruta Trauma Centre MD Dr Suresh Kumar told ANI, “Flood water entered the Sushruta Trauma Centre at Metcalf Road in Delhi and 40 patients admitted here, including three on ventilators, are being shifted to LNJP Hospital.”

#WATCH | Flood water enters Sushruta Trauma Centre at Metcalf Road in Delhi https://t.co/mdpxzTrn0h pic.twitter.com/SFvgmIt2pE — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

Other officials said that the Yamuna River in Delhi, which is overflowing, reached a record-breaking level of 207.55 metres on Wednesday, surpassing the previous highest level in 44 years.

#WATCH | Delhi | We have shifted many patients from Sushruta Trauma Centre to Lok Nayak Hospital in the wake of the flood-like situation in Delhi. We have kept more than 70 beds vacant to tackle emergency cases…There is a risk of power outage and we are taking every possible… pic.twitter.com/1u6VYVinom — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

“We got a call and were informed that the patients were being shifted. I’m 37 years old, and this is the first time I’ve seen a scene like this in Delhi. All patients are being evacuated from here,” said a relative of a patient.

Amid heavy rain, the national capital saw flood-like situations in several parts of the city.

The Regional Weather Forecast Centre (RWFC) in the national capital on Thursday predicted light to moderate intensity rain in South-West Delhi and adjoining areas.

Several areas of the city are still under water as the water level of the Yamuna River continues to rise following heavy rainfall and the release of water from the Hathnikund Barrage in neighbouring Haryana.

(With inputs from ANI)

