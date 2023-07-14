Home

Delhi Flood: Private Firms Ask Employees To Work From Home Amid Traffic Jam Due To Waterlogging

Delhi Flood Latest Update: Private firm employees were asked to work from home as traffic jam was witnessed for the past two days in the national capital due to flood waters.

Flooding at Rajghat as the Yamuna river inundates nearby areas in New Delhi on Friday (PTI Photo)

Delhi Flood Latest Update: With several roads still waterlogged and submerged in flood waters, many private firms in the national capital asked their employees to work from home as traffic jam was witnessed for the past two days. Heavy downpour in the city and its neighbouring states, and record levels of water in the Yamuna, have pushed many localities into waist-deep water, throwing normal life out of gear over the past few days.

Ankit Agrawal, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of InsuranceDekho, which has implemented flexible working options for employees, told PTI, “Understanding the challenges faced by our workforce, we have implemented work from home or flexible work options to ensure employees’ convenience and uninterrupted productivity, while keeping them safe.”

Rohit Kataria, chief sales and strategic officer (CSSO) of Echelon Edge Pvt Ltd, said, “Hybrid work model is successful, especially in places like Delhi-NCR where chaotic traffic is common. Amid an advisory due to rising water levels across the city, working from home is the best option for employees and employers alike.”

Apart from this, many business leaders expressed concerns over the infrastructure in the national capital.

Work flexibility and remote working should not be mixed with poor infrastructure, CEO of Gurugram-based field services management company FieldWeb, Amit Dhawan, said.

“Modern businesses believe in giving flexibility to their teams for encouraging an ownership mindset. Having said that, one should not conflate work flexibility and remote working scenarios with shoddy city/local administration and poorly managed infrastructure that compel individuals to work from home,” he said.

Sumit Sabharwal, CEO of TeamLease HRtech, said responsible organisations prioritise employee safety, hence facilitating work from home in extreme weather conditions is a wise decision.

“Temporarily transitioning to work from home shouldn’t cause any dip in productivity if companies are already managing their HR, sales, marketing, and other operations through cloud-hosted, SaaS-based platforms,” he said.

