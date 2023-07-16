Home

Delhi Floods: Govt Announces Rs.10,000 Aid To Affected Families, Schools Bordering Yamuna To Remain Closed Till July 18

The chief minister also announced that the government will organize special camps for people who lost their Aadhaar card and other documents in the flood.

People pass through a waterlogged street after the Yamuna river inundated the naerby areas, at Yamuna Bazar in New Delhi on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi on Sunday said it will provide a financial aid of Rs 10,000 to flood-affected families. Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the Delhi government will provide a financial aid of Rs 10,000 to each flood-hit family.

Tweeting in Hindi, Kejriwal wrote: “Many poor families living on the banks of Yamuna have lost their homes and entire belongings in the floods. Rs 10,000 each will be given as financial aid to every flood-affected family.”

The chief minister also announced that the government will organize special camps for people who lost their Aadhaar card and other documents in the flood. He also said that children who lost books and school uniforms in the deluge will be provided the same by their respective schools.

Schools near Yamuna to remain closed

Meanwhile, all government and private schools in areas bordering the Yamuna river will remain closed on July 17 and 18, the Directorate of Education (DoE) said on Sunday, adding that the flood-hit schools may arrange online classes for students.

“As flood relief camps are likely to continue to run in schools in the areas bordering the river Yamuna, all schools (government and private) in the affected Districts of DoE — East, North East, North West-A, North, Central and South East — shall remain closed for students on July 17 and 18,” the DoE said in a circular.

All schools in the remaining DoE districts (North West-B, West-A, West-B, South, South West-A, South West-B and New Delhi) shall remain open, the circular stated.

“The Heads of Schools in these seven districts are at liberty to run (classes) in physical mode or hybrid mode (either offline or online) as per the convenience of their students. Heads of such schools must inform the parents about their decision well in advance,” it said.

The DoE said schools in all districts will function normally from Wednesday onwards.

Parts of Delhi have been inundated after the Yamuna in the city breached its banks following days of heavy rains in its upper catchment areas, prompting the evacuation of thousands from low-lying areas.

The water level in the Yamuna was recorded at 205.98 metres on Sunday, down from the peak of 208.66 metres at 8 pm on Thursday.

(With PTI inputs)

