Home

News

Delhi

Delhi Floods: Yamuna Water Level Dips But Akshardham And Several Other Areas Remain Flooded

Delhi Floods: Yamuna Water Level Dips But Akshardham And Several Other Areas Remain Flooded

Several areas including Akshardham and ITO continue to remain flooded even as the water level of Yamuna, which was recorded at 207.67 meters on Saturday, dropped to 206.14 meters at 6 am today.

Delhi Floods: Commuters move through a waterlogged road at ITO. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi Floods Update: The situation in Delhi remained intense as several areas including ITO, Akshardham and other localities continue to be flooded on Sunday even though the water level of Yamuna receded slowly. Meanwhile, traffic continues to remain affected on Mathura Road, in the carriageway from Badarpur towards Ashram, due to waterlogging opposite the Apollo hospital and Jasola metro station, which led to a slow movement of traffic near the Sarita Vihar flyover.

Trending Now

Drone visuals show the ITO and Akshardham areas continue to remain waterlogged as the movement of traffic was affected.

You may like to read

#WATCH | Akshardham area in Delhi continues to remain flooded. Drone visuals show the extent of the situation there. pic.twitter.com/doWBoNapMz — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2023

#WATCH | Updated drone visuals show Delhi’s ITO continues to remain flooded as the Yamuna water level recedes slowly. pic.twitter.com/KAumxPrjgL — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2023

Delhi Floods: Yamuna Water Level Update

The water level of Yamuna, which was recorded at 207.67 meters on Saturday, dropped to 206.14 meters at 6 am today, according to a report by news agency ANI. The national capital is facing an unprecedented flood-like situation due to the Yamuna breaching its banks following days of heavy rain in the river’s upper catchment areas.

With the flow rate from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana’s Yamunanagar decreasing over the past two days, further decline is expected. However, the water level of the Yamuna is still above the danger mark of 205.33 metres. Thousands of people living in low-lying areas were shifted to safer areas and relief camps as water gushed into their homes and markets near the river.

IMD Predicts More Rain In Delhi

For Sunday, the weather office has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain and thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

Delhi Water Supply Affected

The normal water supply in Delhi, which was affected due to flooding in WTPs, is likely to be restored on Sunday as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that water treatment plants (WTPs) at Wazirabad and Chandrawal will be started by Sunday.

Delhi Schools Shut: Will It Reopen Tomorrow?

Schools and colleges in Delhi’s flooded areas have been ordered shut till Sunday due to the flood-like situation in the capital city. All government and private offices have also been ordered to work from home till July 16. Even as several areas continue to be heavily waterlogged, there is a possibility that schools may not reopen on Monday. However, an official announcement is yet to be made.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES