Home

News

Delhi

Delhi Floods: Marginal Drop In Yamuna Water Levels; ITO Submerged As Floodwaters Reach Supreme Court

Delhi Floods: Marginal Drop In Yamuna Water Levels; ITO Submerged As Floodwaters Reach Supreme Court

The floodwaters reached the Supreme Court Of India on Friday afternoon as the busy ITO intersection and Rajghat were inundated.

Flooding at Rajghat as the Yamuna river inundates nearby areas in New Delhi on Friday (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Water levels in the Yamuna River witnessed a marginal drop on Friday even as floodwaters reached the entrance of the Supreme Court in central Delhi and submerged the busy ITO intersection and Rajghat as the Irrigation and Flood Control Department’s regulator was damaged.

Trending Now

According to Central Water Commission (CWC) data, the Yamuna water level stood at 208.57 metres in the early hours of Friday and fell marginally to 208.48 metres at 5 am. Latest updates received from the CWC revealed that the water levels had marginally dropped 208.25 metres at 3 pm even as several key areas in the national capital were inundated.

You may like to read

The Yamuna in Delhi swelled to 207.71 metres on Wednesday, breaching its all-time record of 207.49 metres set in 1978.

On Thursday, the water level had started rising after remaining stable for three hours and reached 208.66 metres by 7 pm, three metres above the danger mark of 205.33 metres. The water level in the Yamuna was 208.42 metres at 8 am, 208.38 metres at 10 am and 208.35 metres at 11 am. It went down further to 208.27 metres at 1 pm and 208.25 metres at 3 pm.

The floodwaters reached the Supreme Court Of India on Friday afternoon as the busy ITO intersection and Rajghat were inundated.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Revenue Minister Atishi directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to seek help from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Army to prevent the entry of floodwaters into new areas in the national capital.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Kejriwal visited the ITO intersection and inspected the repair work on the breached regulator.

The Indraprastha water regulator was breached due to the strong flow of the Yamuna river and is likely to be repaired within three-four hours, the chief minister said.

Commuters faced difficulties as traffic was diverted due to waterlogging at ITO road, a key stretch connecting east Delhi to Lutyens’ Delhi.

“No vehicular traffic will be allowed on Mahatma Gandhi Marg from Sarai Kale Khan towards IP Flyover due to overflow of drain water near WHO Building. Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch,” the Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.

Some commuters were seen dragging their vehicles on the waterlogged road.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES