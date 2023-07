Home

Delhi Floods: Several Road Reopened For Traffic As Yamuna Floodwaters Recede

Commuters are advised to postpone travel plans to low-lying areas in view of a high alert issued by the administration and the roads which are closed should be avoided in case of any unavoidable journey

A flooded road near Kashmere Gate as the swollen Yamuna river inundates nearby areas, in New Delhi, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Several roads in the national capital which were shut for traffic movement were opened on Saturday as the Yamuna floodwaters receded from the roads, officials said on Saturday.

However, traffic regulations are still in effect on some key road stretches.

According to an advisory issued by the traffic police on Saturday, Yamuna’s water level dropped to 207.67 metres at 8 am on Saturday, reducing the water level on roads.

As of 11 am, restrictions for traffic movement were relaxed on some roads, while a few roads remained shut, it said.

“Boulevard Road – slip road – service road – left turn under Yudhishthira Setu – Ring Road, Chandgi Ram Akhara to Mukarba Chowk Carriageway and Chandgi Ram Akhara to IP College both Carriageways have been opened for the traffic movement,” the advisory stated.

Bhairon Marg from Mathura Road to Ring Road carriageway, Vikas Marg from ITO to Laxmi Nagar both carriageways, Nishad Raj Marg from Shanti Van to Geeta Colony both carriageways have also been opened, the advisory added.

The road stretches that still remain shut for movement, include Ring Road – Majnu Ka Tilla ISBT – Shanti Van – IP flyover to IP Depot both carriageways, Ring Road – IP Depot to IP flyover to ISBT carriageway, Salim Garh bypass, old iron bridge Pusta to Shamshan Ghat, Outer Ring Road – Mukarba Chowk to Wazirabad carriageway and Ring Road from Shanti Van to Rajghat and towards ISBT.

The Kashmere Gate ISBT remains closed, the police said.

The entry of heavy goods vehicles has been banned from Singhu Border, Tikri Border, Rajokari Border, Badarpur Border, Chilla Border, Gazipur Border, Loni Border, Apsara Border and Bhopura Border.

However, there are no restrictions on vehicles carrying essential commodities or services and relief materials.

Commuters are advised to postpone travel plans to low-lying areas in view of a high alert issued by the administration and the roads which are closed should be avoided in case of any unavoidable journey, the advisory added.

In a tweet, the police said that the traffic movement at Pragati Maidan Tunnel is normal.

In another tweet, it stated that the road from Shantivan to Geeta Colony both carriageways has been opened only for cars, autos and light vehicles.

Several roads were shut after the Yamuna river swelled to an all-time high of 208.6 metres on Thursday, inundating nearby streets and public and private infrastructure, and causing immense hardships to people living in close proximity to the river.

