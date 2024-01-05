Delhi-NCR Fog Alert: List of Trains Delayed, IndiGo Flight Operations Affected as Dense Fog Lowers Visibility – Details Inside

As cold wave continues to grip the national capital, the flight operations were also affected in the city due to dense fog.

22 trains to Delhi from various parts of the country are running late due to dense fog.

New Delhi: As dense fog continued to blanket the national capital and lowered visibility across the city, the Indian Railways in a statement said over 22 trains to the city from various parts of the country are running late due to fog conditions in the northern region.

“22 trains to Delhi from various parts of the country are running late due to various reasons including fog conditions in the northern region,” the Indian Railways said in a statement.

List of trains delayed Due to Delhi Fog

According to Indian Railways, the trains arriving late in Delhi dated January 4, 2024 include

Howrah- New Delhi Poorva Exp, Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani, Jammu Tawi-New Delhi Rajdhani, Rajendranagar -New Delhi Rajdhani, Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani, Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani, Bhubneshwar-New Delhi Rajdhani, Ranch-New Delhi Rajdhani, Bhubneshwar-New Delhi Duronto, Rewa- Anand Vihar Exp, Azamgarh- Delhi Kaifiyat Exp, Rajendranagar-New Delhi, Banaras-New Delhi, Ambedkarnagar- Katra Exp, Pratapgar-Delhi, Muzaffarpur- Anand Vihar, Chennai- New Delhi GT, Bhopal-Nizamudin, Kurukshetra-Khajuraho, Jammutawi-New Delhi, Katihar- Amritsar Express, Jammutawi- Ajmer, Ferozpur-Seoni, Manikpur-Nizamuddin, Prayagran-Anand Vihar, Manikpur-Nizamuddin, Kanpur-New Delhi Shramshakti, Howrah- New Delhi Poorva Exp, Saharsa- New Delhi Vaishali Exp, Bhagalpur- Anand Vihar Exp, Rajendranagar-New Delhi and Banaras- New Delhi Exp.

Apart from the train services, the flight operations were also affected in the city due to dense fog. “Flight operations to/from Jaipur, Patna, and Amritsar are impacted due to bad weather,” IndiGo said in a statement.

On Friday, the national capital witnessed the lowest temperature in the past two years as the highest recorded temperature in Safdarjung fell to 12.5 degrees Celsius—seven degrees below average.

On Thursday, the low visibility in Delhi disrupted train movement resulting in delay of as many as 26 Delhi-bound trains on Thursday, said Indian Railways.

Dense fog and low visibility engulfed the northern and northeastern parts of the country amidst harsh winter.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, a thin sheet of ice on the surface of Dal Lake in Srinagar was seen as the temperature dipped further. Dense and thick fog was also seen in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur as winter conditions continued unabated. Fog shrouded Prayagraj even as the city received a light spell of rain on Thursday morning. Cold-wave conditions prevailed in Lucknow too.

In Rajasthan visibility was reduced due to thick fog in the Bhankrota area of Jaipur. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 15 degrees in the national capital today and the fog conditions are likely to decrease in the next two days, the IMD said. While IMD said that the cold wave is likely to persist for the next 2-3 days in Delhi and the National Capital Region.

Visibility recorded at 0530 hours IST, in metres in Uttar Pradesh indicated Bareilly at 25, in Lucknow visibility was up to 25 mts, in Bahraich it was 25, in Prayagraj it was 50, Varanasi recorded 50, Gorakhpur was at 200 and in Sultanpur it was 200, the IMD said.

In Uttar Pradesh the visibility recorded was: Gorakhpur- 0, Jhansi and Bahraich-25 each; Bareilly, Lucknow and Varanasi-50 each, Sultanpur-200; Rajasthan: Bikaner-25; Kota, Jaipur and Ajmer-50 each, Jaisalmer-200; Bihar: Purnea-25; Madhya Pradesh: Sagar-50, Gwalior and Khajuraho-200 each.

While in Odisha the visibility recorded was: Rourkela -200; Jharkhand: Daltonganj – 200; Tripura: Agartala-50; Manipur: Imphal- 200. Several flight operations were delayed at Delhi Airport due to low visibility amid fog.

