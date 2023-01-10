Delhi: Four Injured, 1 Critical After DTC Bus Rams Into Slum Near Sarai Rohilla Railway Station

Delhi: Four Injured, 1 Critical in Accident After DTC Bus Brake Fails Near Sarai Rohilla Railway Station

New Delhi: At least four people were injured after the brakes of a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus failed and rammed into a slum near Sarai Rohilla railway station on Tuesday. All the injured have been admitted to a hospital.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.