New Delhi: In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases across Delhi-NCR in the past few days, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has called a crucial meeting on Wednesday to review the current situation in the national capital. Chaired by Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal, the meeting has been convened to discuss the mandatory use of face masks and the hybrid mode of offline and online teaching for school children. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, and senior officers of the departments concerned are expected to attend the key meeting. Earlier this month, the Delhi health department issued an order stating that no fine will be imposed anymore on people for not wearing face masks in Delhi. Since then a lot of people stopped using it despite an uptick in cases. For the unversed, there was a fine of Rs 500 for not wearing masks in public places in the national capital.Also Read - Light Rains Likely to Bring Some Relief from Soaring Heat in Delhi

Here’s What to Expect From The DDMA’s COVID Review Meeting On April 20

Reports claimed that tomorrow’s DDMA’s meeting is extremely crucial wherein the government may decide to bring back a few restrictions to break the chain of the transmission. Though nothing has been confirmed as of now, sources close to the government said that the DDMA meeting could also discuss giving options of offline and online modes of teaching at schools, in view of reports of children being affected by the infection. Notably, schools across Delhi-NCR have sprung into action following a spike in Covid cases and are taking various measures, including frequent sanitisation, to restrict the spread of the virus to a minimum and thus avoid a shutdown of the campus. Also Read - Noida COVID Alert: 33 School Students Among 107 Fresh Corona Cases In Last 24 Hours | 10 Points

Besides, the government may reconsider its earlier decision to lift the fine on not wearing face masks in public places. Traders have also urged the DDMA to make masks mandatory again so that strict restrictions don’t need to be imposed. Terming the removal of the mask mandate a “hasty decision”, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) general secretary Praveen Khandelwal said,” People had accepted masks as part of their life, and most were wearing it. DDMA’s move was taken in haste. Making masks mandatory is not harmful to any business or community. But curbs are.” Also Read - 3 Delhi Civic Bodies Merged Into One, To Be Called Municipal Corporation Of Delhi. Details Here

UP Makes Masks Mandatory in 6 NCR Districts

Earlier on Monday, the Uttar Pradesh government announced that face masks will be mandatory in districts bordering the NCR region. Besides, wearing face masks will also be mandatory in public places in Lucknow. “In view of an increase in Covid cases, wearing face masks in public places is mandatory in Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat, and Lucknow”, said the UP government.

‘Situation Not Alarming In Delhi’

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said though the number of COVID-19 cases is rising in the national capital, it is not an alarming situation as the rate of hospitalisation is low. He said the government is keeping a watch on the situation. He also underlined that it is necessary to wear face masks, even though the fine for not doing so had been withdrawn.

“The number of positive cases has been rising in Delhi. But we have carried out 100 per cent vaccination and a large number of residents have already been infected with the (corona) virus. Also, there are not a lot of hospitalisations. So, it is not an alarming situation. We are keeping a watch on the situation,” Jain said in a briefing.

When asked about the increasing number of COVID-19 cases among children, the minister said the Delhi government has already issued an advisory asking schools to close specific classes for a few days if any student or teacher tests positive for the coronavirus. Notably, the number of school students testing positive has been on the rise in the city, raising concerns among parents. The Delhi government has told school authorities to close specific wings or classrooms wherever any student or teacher is found infected.