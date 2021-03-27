New Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Saturday issued new guidelines in view of surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. Not more than 200 guests will be allowed for weddings or public gatherings in open-air venues, while there will be a cap of 100 in weddings at banquet halls in Delhi, said the DDMA. Also Read - Delhi Records Over 800 Coronavirus Cases in a Day For First Time This Year

Maximum 50 people are allowed in funeral/last rites related gatherings subject to strict observance of wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitizer, an official statement said.

For marriage and other gatherings in close spaces Delhi, a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 100 people and in open spaces, numbers will be allowed keeping the size of the ground/space in view, with a ceiling of 200, it added.

(With inputs from agencies)