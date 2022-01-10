New Delhi: With the rise in Coronavirus cases and positivity rate fuelled by the new Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has called a meeting to discuss further restrictions, including red alert or ‘total curfew’, under the Graded Response Action plan. “The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting has been scheduled on Monday at noon in view of the rising COVID-19 cases. Further restrictions could be decided as the cases are fast rising,” official sources had said.Also Read - 7 Incredible Religious Places in Delhi to Stimulate Your Spiritual Appetite

If reports are to be believed, the DDMA might impose restrictions under red alert across the national capital. The ‘red alert’, as per GRAP, comes into force after the positivity rate stays above 5 percent for two consecutive days. Also Read - Zomato Delivery Guy Killed After Drunk Cop's Car Hits Him in Delhi's Rohini

DDMA meeting today: What to expect?

The agenda of the meeting includes a review of the COVID-19 situation and preparation in the wake of rising Omicron cases in Delhi, a discussion on the implementation of GRAP (Level 4 Red), and a review of the vaccination programme. Also Read - PM Modi Calls For Acceleration of Vaccine Drive for Adolescents, Surveillance in Areas Reporting Covid Surge

According to Delhi Health Department, the city’s positivity rate has climbed to 23.53 per cent. On Sunday, the national capital reported 22,751 fresh Covid-19 cases — the highest in the last eight months, after recording 25,219 cases on May 1. The new cases have pushed the infection tally to 15,49,730, and active Covid cases to 60,733 — the highest since May 16.

Stay here for LIVE updates

08:30 AM: Weekend curfew was imposed in Delhi from 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday. However, the government relaxed the restrictions for Sunday on the occasion of Prakash Purab.

08:15 AM: Earlier last week, the DDMA had allowed 100 per cent seating capacity in the buses and Metro trains in view of heavy crowd at bus stands and Metro stations. However, standing passengers are not allowed.