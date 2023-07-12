Home

Woman’s Chopped Body Parts Stuffed Inside Polythene Bags Found In Delhi’s Geeta Colony

Delhi Police said the head was stuffed in one polythene bag while the other parts of the body were found in the other bag.

Delhi Police said the body of the woman was decomposed. (Representational Image: Unsplash)

New Delhi: The chopped body parts of a woman were recovered by the police in Delhi’s Geeta Colony area. The body parts were found stuffed inside polythene bags in the area, Delhi Police said.

“We have found two black polythene bags. One contains the head of the body and the other contains body parts. The prima facie investigation revealed long hair and since the body has been decomposed, we are assuming it is a woman because of the hair,” Central Range Joint Commissioner of Police Paramaditya was quoted as saying in a report by Hindustan Times.

Though it is prima facie a woman about 35-40 years old, ortho forensics will verify the facts, officials said. “Remains of a person have been found in two different places near Geeta Colony flyover in the Yamuna Khadar area. The FSL and crime teams have reached the spot. Prima facie, it is a body of around 35 to 40-year-old person,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, according to news agency PTI.

Joint Commissioner of Police (central range) Parmaditya said police were informed about the body around 9.30 am by a local. “We found two polythene bags under the Geeta Colony flyover. In one of them, we found the head, while the second bag had other body parts,” he said.

It is being presumed that the body is of a woman because of the long hair, Parmaditya said. “The body is in a decomposed condition and it is not clear whether the bags have all the parts. The victim is yet to be identified. A post-mortem examination will be conducted,” he added.

A case under 302 (murder) is being registered at the Kotwali police station. The area is being searched for further evidence, the officials said.

