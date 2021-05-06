New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday thanked the Supreme Court, High Court, and the Centre after the national capital received 730 tons of oxygen on May 5. “For the first time, Centre supplied 730 tons oxygen to Delhi yesterday. Delhi requires 700 tons. We’re thankful to Centre, Delhi HC & SC. With their efforts, we received 730 tons of oxygen. I request everyone with folded hands to not bring down the supply, we’ll be thankful,” CM Arvind Kejriwal said. Also Read - THESE States in India Have Imposed Lockdown, Other Restrictions This Month

"Due to the oxygen crisis, hospitals had to reduce their bed capacity…I request all hospitals to now reinstate their bed capacity. I hope we will receive 700 tons of oxygen every day," he added.