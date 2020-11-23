New Delhi: To meet the manpower shortage, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday gave orders for MBBS students and dentists to assist in hospitals & COVID ICUs. With the order, the Delhi government hospitals can now engage 4th and 5th-year MBBS students and dentists to assist doctors in the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Also Read - COVID Situation May Worsen: SC Asks 4 States to Submit Status Report

The Delhi government has implemented a slew of measures to curb the rising cases of COVID. Earlier this week, the authorities have increased the fine for not wearing mask in public places from Rs 200 to Rs 2000. On Sunday, over 1,500 people who were found not wearing a face mask at public places were issued challans across the national capital. Also Read - Here is How to Cut Indoor COVID-19 Transmission

The Delhi Police distributed face masks across various shelter homes and residential areas in the city. According to the police, 1,501 challans were issued to people for not wearing a face mask while 33 people were fined for not adhering to social distancing norms. Also Read - COVID-19: When Will India Get Vaccine? How Many Indians Will be Inoculated by Next Year? Health Minister Answers

A total of 5,43,953 challans have been issued in the national capital since June 15, they said. Meanwhile, 585 face masks were distributed by the police in the city on Sunday, officials said, adding that 4,04,715 masks have been distributed by the force since June 15.

Delhi recorded 6,746 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday and a positivity rate of 12.29 per cent while 121 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,391, authorities said. These fresh cases came out of the 54,893 tests conducted on Saturday, including 23,433 RT-PCR tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

On Friday, authorities had said 23,507 RT-PCR tests, the highest till date, were conducted a day before. The highest single-day spike till date here — 8,593 cases — was recorded on November 11 when 85 fatalities were recorded.

As many as 121 fatalities were recorded on Sunday. This is the fifth time in the last 11 days that the daily number of deaths has crossed the 100-mark. Authorities reported 111 deaths on Saturday, 118 on Friday, 131 on November 18, the highest till date, and 104 fatalities on November 12.

The active cases tally on Sunday stood at 40,212 as compared to 39,741 on Saturday. The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 5,29,863 of which 4,81,260 have recovered.

The number of containment zones in Delhi rose to 4,697 on Sunday from 4,633 on Saturday.