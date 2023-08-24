Home

News

Delhi

Delhi Government Issues Notification for Public Holiday on September 8, 9 and 10 For G20 Summit

Delhi Government Issues Notification for Public Holiday on September 8, 9 and 10 For G20 Summit

Delhi Government issues notification for the Public Holiday on September 8, 9 and 10, in view of the G20 Summit scheduled to be held in Delhi.

Kejriwal arrived in his car at the heavily fortified CBI headquarters, where the Delhi Police has put in place four rings of barricading to prevent any possible protests by the Aam Admi Party leaders and supporters.

New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government on Thursday issued notification for the Public Holiday on September 8, 9 and 10, in view of the G20 Summit scheduled to be held in the national capital. Earlier today, Delhi police conducted a full carcade rehearsal for the summit. “Due to carcade rehearsal and special traffic arrangements, some congestion is expected on Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Bhairon Marg, Bhairon Marg – Ring Road, Mathura Road, C-Hexagon, Sardar Patel Marg and Gurgaon Road from 9pm to 12pm. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly.” the traffic police said.

Trending Now

A senior Delhi Traffic Police officer said that a full carcade rehearsal involves a fleet of 30 carcades.

“It will represent 27 participating countries and three international organisations, We have kept 12 cars (two as guest cars and the remaining are security and official staffer vehicles) for each carcade. These carcades will follow the same route to the G-20 Summit’s main venue at Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan,” Hindustan Times reported quoting the officer.

G20 Summit: Here’s What is Expected to be Allowed and What Will be Closed:

All schools in the city, as well as offices of the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), will now remain shut during the three days.

All commercial establishments in New Delhi police district will also remain closed from September 8 to 10 in view of G20 Summit

Banks to remain closed.

According to a Times of India report, entry of heavy vehicles, except for those carrying essential goods, will be restricted while the summit is in progress.

There will be traffic restrictions for the general public in the NDMC area for the two days of the G20 Summit as well as the day before as the places would be visited by dignitaries from around the world.

The Indian Express reported that high-profile dignitaries like US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and others will be staying in Lutyens’ Delhi duringthe two-day summit and international standards need to be maintained. Hence, general public movement are likely to be restricted in the area

Traders could be handed special passes and markets in the Lutyens’ area like Khan Market and Connaught Place, which are getting an updo, may be operational but restricted.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES