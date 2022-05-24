New Delhi: There is some good news for Delhiites who are planning to purchase e-cycles as not only would they be getting incentives, but the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government is expected to roll out operational guidelines for subsidy payment in the coming week, officials said on Sunday.Also Read - Will Not Spare Any Leader If Involved In Corruption: Kejriwal After Punjab CM Sacks State Minister

The Delhi government had last month announced a subsidy of Rs 5,500 each for the first 10,000 e-cycles sold in Delhi. "The operational guidelines for payment of subsidy on purchase of e-cycles will be launched in the coming week. The guidelines will have details, including brands covered under subsidy scheme and ways to avail the incentives," a senior government official said.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had said, "The first 1,000 buyers of passenger e-cycles will also be given an additional subsidy of Rs 2,000 under the Delhi Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy."

The government has planned to promote e-cycles to help reduce pollution levels in the city. The incentives will be paid to Delhi residents having AADHAAR.

Apart from this, the Delhi government has also approved a subsidy of Rs 15,000 each for the first 5,000 buyers of heavy-duty cargo e-cycles and e-carts for commercial use.

Earlier, the subsidy was provided to individual buyers of e-carts, but now, a company or corporate house buying these vehicles will also be given a subsidy of Rs 30,000, officials said.

The operational guidelines regarding companies and models qualifying for the scheme will help people with making a choice as good quality e-cycle prices range from around Rs 25,000-Rs 30,000. The cargo e-cycles are priced around Rs 40,000-Rs 45,000, officials said. Different models of e-carts are available in the market ranging from Rs 90,000 to nearly Rs 3 lakh, they said.

