New Delhi: Over a month after prohibiting any discount on liquor sale in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has allowed private sellers to offer up to 25 per cent discount on the maximum retail price (MRP) of alcohol. On February 28, the Delhi government issued an order directing vendors to discontinue all kinds of rebates, concessions and discounts on the MRP of liquor.

Licensees can from now on offer discounts of up to 25 per cent on the MRP of liquor in Delhi, said an order issued by the Excise Commissioner on April 1. "The licensees shall however strictly abide by the terms and conditions of the license and if any violation of the same is noticed strict penal action shall be taken in accordance with the provisions of the Delhi Excise Act and Rules," it further stated.

In the new order, the Delhi government said that the discounts were discontinued taking into account the violation of DDMA guidelines and the distortion in the market that was witnessed due to the unregulated discounts offered by some of the licensees in the month of February.

In an order issued on February 28, the Delhi government had said the reason for discontinuing the discounts was the gathering of large crowds outside liquor shops that can aggravate the Covid situation, cause law-and-order issues and inconvenience the local population.

The new order issued on April 1 said that the Delhi “government has reconsidered the aforesaid decision” and has “reserves the right to withdraw the discounts being allowed at any time during the year”.

After the Delhi government’s previous order was issued on February 28, liquor vendors in Delhi had filed a plea in the High Court to challenge the Kejriwal government’s decision to ban rebates on liquor MRP. However, earlier this month, the court had refused to stay the government’s decision.